AG Mortgage Investment Trust Inc (NYSE:MITT) Stock Position Lessened by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in AG Mortgage Investment Trust Inc (NYSE:MITT) by 46.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,516 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 11,678 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in AG Mortgage Investment Trust were worth $208,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MITT. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust in the second quarter worth $44,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust by 4.0% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 136,077 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,163,000 after purchasing an additional 5,231 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust by 3.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,418,695 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,358,000 after purchasing an additional 106,383 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust in the second quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust by 9.1% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 885,058 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,073,000 after purchasing an additional 73,472 shares in the last quarter. 63.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:MITT opened at $15.83 on Thursday. AG Mortgage Investment Trust Inc has a 1 year low of $14.67 and a 1 year high of $18.49. The stock has a market cap of $516.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 316.66 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a fifty day moving average of $15.72 and a 200-day moving average of $15.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22.

AG Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:MITT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.03). AG Mortgage Investment Trust had a return on equity of 11.37% and a net margin of 11.26%. The business had revenue of $17.60 million during the quarter.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.37%.

AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc, a real estate investment trust, focuses on investing in, acquiring, and managing a portfolio of residential mortgage-backed securities, other real estate-related securities, and financial assets in the United States. It operates through two segments, Securities and Loans, and Single-Family Rental Properties.

