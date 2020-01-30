Agenus (NASDAQ:AGEN) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Agenus (NASDAQ:AGEN) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. B. Riley started coverage on Agenus in a report on Friday, December 20th. They issued a buy rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine upgraded Agenus from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Saturday, January 18th.

Shares of AGEN stock traded down $0.07 on Wednesday, hitting $3.80. The stock had a trading volume of 798,699 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,129,420. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.20. The company has a market cap of $521.97 million, a PE ratio of -3.84 and a beta of 2.09. Agenus has a one year low of $2.13 and a one year high of $4.57.

Agenus (NASDAQ:AGEN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $19.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.60 million. On average, research analysts predict that Agenus will post -0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Agenus by 3.5% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 166,759 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $430,000 after purchasing an additional 5,656 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Agenus by 28.3% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 28,741 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 6,332 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC grew its stake in Agenus by 37.9% in the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 25,960 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 7,131 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Agenus by 443.8% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,675 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 8,712 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in Agenus in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Institutional investors own 35.68% of the company’s stock.

About Agenus

Agenus Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on the discovery and development of therapies that engage the body's immune system to fight cancer. The company offers Retrocyte Display, an antibody discovery platform for the identification of fully-human and humanized monoclonal antibodies; SECANT yeast display, an antibody discovery platform used for the generation of novel monoclonal antibodies; and phage display technologies.

