AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. AGNC Investment had a negative net margin of 84.94% and a positive return on equity of 11.89%. The business had revenue of $287.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $301.99 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.53 EPS.

AGNC Investment stock traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $18.48. The stock had a trading volume of 9,795,791 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,139,325. The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. AGNC Investment has a 52-week low of $14.51 and a 52-week high of $18.76. The firm has a market cap of $9.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a fifty day moving average of $17.94 and a 200 day moving average of $16.91.

The firm also recently declared a jan 20 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 11th. Investors of record on Friday, January 31st will be issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 10.7%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 30th. AGNC Investment’s payout ratio is 81.70%.

In other news, Director Morris A. Davis acquired 7,350 shares of AGNC Investment stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.02 per share, with a total value of $125,097.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on AGNC. Bank of America began coverage on shares of AGNC Investment in a report on Monday, November 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of AGNC Investment in a report on Friday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of AGNC Investment in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine raised shares of AGNC Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AGNC Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, November 1st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.47.

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

