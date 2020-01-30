Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) is Franklin Parlapiano Turner & Welch LLC’s 8th Largest Position

Franklin Parlapiano Turner & Welch LLC cut its stake in Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 5.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,844 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,484 shares during the quarter. Air Products & Chemicals accounts for about 2.5% of Franklin Parlapiano Turner & Welch LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Franklin Parlapiano Turner & Welch LLC’s holdings in Air Products & Chemicals were worth $6,543,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Air Products & Chemicals in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Air Products & Chemicals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Usca Ria LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Air Products & Chemicals in the third quarter worth approximately $43,000. Price Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Air Products & Chemicals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Air Products & Chemicals by 35.5% in the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 233 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. 83.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Air Products & Chemicals alerts:

In other news, Director Edward L. Monser acquired 200 shares of Air Products & Chemicals stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $237.60 per share, with a total value of $47,520.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Air Products & Chemicals from $271.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Barclays upped their target price on Air Products & Chemicals from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on Air Products & Chemicals in a report on Monday, November 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $250.00 target price for the company. UBS Group reduced their target price on Air Products & Chemicals from $232.00 to $230.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Air Products & Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $243.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $245.06.

NYSE APD traded up $4.20 on Thursday, hitting $241.47. 63,808 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,169,966. The business’s fifty day moving average is $234.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $226.84. Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $161.06 and a 12 month high of $244.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.38, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 2.59.

Air Products & Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 24th. The basic materials company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.06. Air Products & Chemicals had a return on equity of 16.20% and a net margin of 21.10%. The business had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.86 earnings per share. Air Products & Chemicals’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. will post 9.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.34 per share. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. This is a positive change from Air Products & Chemicals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.16. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 31st. Air Products & Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio is 56.52%.

About Air Products & Chemicals

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, electronics, manufacturing, food and beverage, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

Recommended Story: What is required to own or exchange cryptocurrency?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD).

Receive News & Ratings for Air Products & Chemicals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Products & Chemicals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.