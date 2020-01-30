Alaris Royalty Corp. (TSE:AD) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.14

Alaris Royalty Corp. (TSE:AD) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, January 30th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.1375 per share on Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $1.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 30th.

AD stock traded up C$0.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching C$22.50. 469,882 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 172,359. Alaris Royalty has a 52-week low of C$17.70 and a 52-week high of C$22.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.60, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 4.71. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$22.18 and a 200-day moving average of C$20.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $821.25 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.48.

Alaris Royalty (TSE:AD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported C$0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.42 by C($0.05). The business had revenue of C$30.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$30.10 million. Research analysts anticipate that Alaris Royalty will post 1.8099999 earnings per share for the current year.

AD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Cormark upped their target price on Alaris Royalty from C$23.25 to C$24.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Desjardins upped their target price on Alaris Royalty from C$23.50 to C$24.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. National Bank Financial upped their target price on Alaris Royalty from C$20.00 to C$22.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Alaris Royalty from C$23.00 to C$25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price objective on Alaris Royalty from C$20.00 to C$21.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Alaris Royalty presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$23.00.

In other Alaris Royalty news, Director E. Mitchell Shier sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$21.99, for a total transaction of C$54,968.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 22,500 shares in the company, valued at C$494,712.

Alaris Royalty Company Profile

Alaris Royalty Corp. is a private equity firm specializing in management buyouts, growth capital, lower & middle market, later stage, industry consolidation, growth capital, and mature investments. The firm does not invest in turnarounds and start-ups. It prefers to invest in the companies based in all industries except for those with a declining asset base, such as oil and gas resource companies, or any industry that carry the risk of obsolescence such as high tech and focuses on business services, professional services, information services, healthcare services, distribution & logistics, industrials, consumer products.

