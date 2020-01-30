Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) Upgraded by TheStreet to “B-“

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) was upgraded by equities researchers at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on ALB. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price objective on shares of Albemarle in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Buckingham Research cut their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Albemarle from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Albemarle from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.20.

Albemarle stock opened at $80.73 on Tuesday. Albemarle has a 12-month low of $58.63 and a 12-month high of $93.14. The stock has a market cap of $8.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.01, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $73.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.04. Albemarle had a net margin of 16.27% and a return on equity of 15.94%. The firm had revenue of $879.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $883.67 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.31 earnings per share. Albemarle’s revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Albemarle will post 6.06 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Scott Tozier sold 14,500 shares of Albemarle stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.13, for a total value of $1,161,885.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 66,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,362,700.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ALB. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Albemarle by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 176,692 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $14,484,000 after buying an additional 460 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Albemarle by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 32,510 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,289,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Albemarle by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 203,942 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $14,360,000 after purchasing an additional 708 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Albemarle during the 2nd quarter worth $19,836,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Albemarle by 43.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,841 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $904,000 after purchasing an additional 3,911 shares in the last quarter. 92.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. Its Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and value-added lithium specialties, as well as reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for applications in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes, life science, pharmaceutical, and other markets.

