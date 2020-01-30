Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) Releases Q1 Earnings Guidance

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.19-$1.28 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.42. The company issued revenue guidance of $615-$630 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $656.29 million.Align Technology also updated its Q1 2020

After-Hours guidance to 1.19-1.28 EPS.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ALGN. Barclays cut their target price on Align Technology from $300.00 to $272.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Align Technology from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Align Technology from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $262.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Stephens reiterated a hold rating and set a $220.00 target price on shares of Align Technology in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Align Technology from $290.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $270.25.

ALGN stock traded down $6.22 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $261.60. The company had a trading volume of 1,389,705 shares, compared to its average volume of 876,738. The firm has a market cap of $21.28 billion, a PE ratio of 50.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 2.05. Align Technology has a 1-year low of $169.84 and a 1-year high of $334.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $277.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $234.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $649.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $646.75 million. Align Technology had a return on equity of 28.76% and a net margin of 18.28%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.20 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Align Technology will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Align Technology news, SVP Stuart A. Hockridge sold 5,049 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.08, for a total transaction of $1,262,653.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas M. Prescott sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.61, for a total value of $1,932,075.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 136,477 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,157,839.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,257 shares of company stock worth $6,300,629 in the last 90 days. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontics, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services. The Clear Aligner segment consists of comprehensive products, including Invisalign Comprehensive treatment that addresses the orthodontic needs of teenage patients, such as compliance indicators and compensation for tooth eruption; Invisalign Assist treatment, which offers support to dental practitioners throughout the treatment process, including progress tracking; and Invisalign First Phase I and Invisalign First Comprehensive Phase II package for younger patients with early mixed dentition with a mixture of primary/baby and permanent teeth.

