Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The transportation company reported $3.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.88 by ($0.16), Bloomberg Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $461.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $458.54 million. Allegiant Travel had a net margin of 11.85% and a return on equity of 28.76%. Allegiant Travel’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.56 earnings per share. Allegiant Travel updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to 16.50-19.00 EPS and its FY20 guidance to $16.50-19.00 EPS.

Shares of ALGT traded down $7.60 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $163.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 321,384 shares, compared to its average volume of 173,547. The company’s 50-day moving average is $174.94 and its 200-day moving average is $159.48. Allegiant Travel has a 52-week low of $120.83 and a 52-week high of $183.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.45, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47.

Get Allegiant Travel alerts:

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Cowen reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $186.00 price objective on shares of Allegiant Travel in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Allegiant Travel from $145.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Allegiant Travel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $187.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Allegiant Travel from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Sidoti reaffirmed a “not rated” rating on shares of Allegiant Travel in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $177.92.

Allegiant Travel Company, a leisure travel company, provides travel services and products to residents of under-served cities in the United States. The company offers scheduled air transportation on limited-frequency, nonstop flights between under-served cities and leisure destinations. As of February 15, 2019, it operated a fleet of 79 Airbus A320 series aircraft.

Featured Article: How To Calculate Debt-to-Equity Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Allegiant Travel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allegiant Travel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.