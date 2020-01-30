Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS) Releases FY 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS) issued an update on its FY 2020

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 20.50-20.50 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $20.45. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.6-5.6 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.7 billion.Alliance Data Systems also updated its FY20 guidance to approx $20.50 EPS.

NYSE:ADS opened at $109.69 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.94 billion, a PE ratio of 12.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $110.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $122.47. Alliance Data Systems has a 12-month low of $99.20 and a 12-month high of $182.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.91.

Get Alliance Data Systems alerts:

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 19th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%. Alliance Data Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.69%.

ADS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JMP Securities cut their price target on Alliance Data Systems from $178.00 to $125.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Co cut Alliance Data Systems from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $115.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, October 25th. ValuEngine upgraded Alliance Data Systems from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Argus cut Alliance Data Systems from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a buy rating and issued a $138.00 price target on shares of Alliance Data Systems in a research note on Monday, January 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Alliance Data Systems has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $141.67.

Alliance Data Systems Company Profile

Alliance Data Systems Corporation provides data-driven marketing and loyalty solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: LoyaltyOne, Epsilon, and Card Services. The company offers a portfolio of integrated outsourced marketing solutions, including customer loyalty programs, database marketing services, end-to-end marketing services, analytics and creative services, direct marketing services, and private label and co-brand retail credit card programs.

Featured Article: Resistance Level

Receive News & Ratings for Alliance Data Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alliance Data Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.