Allianzgi Diversified Incm and Cnvrtb Fd (NYSE:ACV) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $23.91

Allianzgi Diversified Incm and Cnvrtb Fd (NYSE:ACV) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $23.91 and traded as high as $25.16. Allianzgi Diversified Incm and Cnvrtb Fd shares last traded at $25.16, with a volume of 200 shares changing hands.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $24.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.93.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 13th will be paid a $0.167 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 10th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ACV. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Allianzgi Diversified Incm and Cnvrtb Fd during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Allianzgi Diversified Incm and Cnvrtb Fd in the 2nd quarter valued at about $210,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Allianzgi Diversified Incm and Cnvrtb Fd during the 3rd quarter valued at about $258,000. OTA Financial Group L.P. purchased a new position in Allianzgi Diversified Incm and Cnvrtb Fd during the 3rd quarter valued at about $257,000. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its holdings in Allianzgi Diversified Incm and Cnvrtb Fd by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 14,100 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $347,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter.

AllianzGI Diversified Income & Convertible Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Allianz Global Investors U.S. LLC. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets. The fund primarily invests in diversified portfolio of convertible securities, income-producing equity securities, and income-producing debt and other instruments of varying maturities.

