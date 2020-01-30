Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO) Hits New 52-Week Low at $21.64

Allogene Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ALLO)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $21.64 and last traded at $21.64, with a volume of 2162 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $22.02.

Several equities research analysts have commented on ALLO shares. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $29.00 target price on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. ValuEngine raised shares of Allogene Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 30th. JMP Securities started coverage on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity started coverage on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, November 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.20.

Get Allogene Therapeutics alerts:

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $25.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 15.28 and a quick ratio of 15.28. The company has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.66 and a beta of 1.44.

Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.04. On average, equities research analysts predict that Allogene Therapeutics Inc will post -1.93 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ALLO. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Allogene Therapeutics by 3,789.2% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 2,804 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Allogene Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $246,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Allogene Therapeutics by 7.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 691 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in Allogene Therapeutics by 48.7% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 13,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after acquiring an additional 4,267 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its position in Allogene Therapeutics by 83.3% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 18,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $510,000 after acquiring an additional 8,500 shares during the period. 54.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Allogene Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:ALLO)

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, develops and commercializes genetically engineered allogeneic T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company is developing UCART19, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T cell product candidate, which is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of pediatric and adult patients with R/R CD19 positive B-cell ALL; and ALLO-501, an allogeneic CAR T cell product candidate targeting CD19 to treat R/R non-Hodgkin lymphoma.

See Also: How can investors find ex-dividend dates?

Receive News & Ratings for Allogene Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allogene Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.