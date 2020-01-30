Allscripts Healthcare Solutions (NASDAQ:MDRX) Sets New 1-Year Low at $8.74

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:MDRX)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $8.74 and last traded at $8.91, with a volume of 1805640 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $8.98.

Several research firms have issued reports on MDRX. BidaskClub downgraded Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. ValuEngine raised Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 30th. UBS Group began coverage on Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $11.50 price objective on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.63.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.38.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions (NASDAQ:MDRX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The software maker reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17. The company had revenue of $445.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $450.04 million. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions had a return on equity of 5.98% and a net margin of 12.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.18 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc will post 0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MDRX. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at $9,072,000. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at $6,776,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,523,536 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $192,169,000 after buying an additional 363,005 shares in the last quarter. Tamarack Advisers LP increased its position in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Tamarack Advisers LP now owns 4,225,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $46,391,000 after buying an additional 300,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 57.9% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 507,622 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,982,000 after buying an additional 186,124 shares in the last quarter.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc provides information technology solutions and services to healthcare organizations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers electronic health records (EHR), connectivity, private cloud hosting, outsourcing, analytics, patient engagement, clinical decision support, and population health management solutions.

