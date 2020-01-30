Allstate Corp (NYSE:ALL) Short Interest Up 15.0% in January

Allstate Corp (NYSE:ALL) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,910,000 shares, an increase of 15.0% from the December 31st total of 3,400,000 shares. Currently, 1.2% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,560,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.5 days.

In other Allstate news, insider Croker Trevor bought 44,975 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $34.22 per share, for a total transaction of $1,539,044.50. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ALL. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Allstate by 56.4% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 854,809 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $92,900,000 after buying an additional 308,356 shares during the last quarter. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Allstate by 73.1% in the 3rd quarter. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC now owns 674,033 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $73,254,000 after buying an additional 284,591 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Allstate in the 3rd quarter worth $20,946,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Allstate by 170.4% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 301,202 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $32,735,000 after buying an additional 189,805 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Allstate by 654.7% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 208,165 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $22,623,000 after buying an additional 180,584 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ALL shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Allstate from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $124.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, January 20th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Allstate in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price objective for the company. MKM Partners raised their price objective on Allstate to and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $117.00 price objective on shares of Allstate in a research note on Sunday, December 22nd. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on Allstate from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Allstate presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $115.42.

Shares of NYSE:ALL traded up $1.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $119.37. 50,020 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,368,917. The stock has a market cap of $38.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Allstate has a 12-month low of $86.13 and a 12-month high of $118.75. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $113.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $108.18.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The insurance provider reported $2.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.32. Allstate had a return on equity of 13.83% and a net margin of 6.57%. The company had revenue of $10.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.93 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Allstate will post 10.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 29th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 27th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio is 24.78%.

About Allstate

The Allstate Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection, Service Businesses, Allstate Life, and Allstate Benefits segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home insurance; and commercial lines products under the Allstate, Esurance, and Encompass brand names.

