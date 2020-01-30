Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) EVP Sells $4,830,054.90 in Stock

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) EVP Laurie Keating sold 41,037 shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.70, for a total transaction of $4,830,054.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,632 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,899,186.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALNY traded up $3.21 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $117.93. The company had a trading volume of 467,542 shares, compared to its average volume of 665,413. The company has a current ratio of 5.38, a quick ratio of 5.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market cap of $12.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.20 and a beta of 2.44. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $117.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $94.63. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $65.81 and a one year high of $125.72.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.92) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.17) by $0.25. The company had revenue of $70.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.14 million. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 485.73% and a negative return on equity of 52.88%. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up 3284.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.56) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -7.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. City Holding Co. bought a new stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Huntington National Bank bought a new stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 70.2% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 628 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC raised its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 1,571.4% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 585 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the period. 95.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on ALNY. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $128.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $98.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Chardan Capital lifted their target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.28.

About Alnylam Pharmaceuticals

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutics. The company's pipeline of investigational RNAi therapeutics focus on genetic medicines, cardio-metabolic diseases, hepatic infectious diseases, and central nervous system/ocular diseases.

