Alpha Pro Tech (NYSEAMERICAN:APT) Shares Gap Up to $5.82

Alpha Pro Tech, Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:APT)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $5.79, but opened at $5.82. Alpha Pro Tech shares last traded at $6.60, with a volume of 113,842 shares trading hands.

Alpha Pro Tech (NYSEAMERICAN:APT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $12.03 million during the quarter.

Alpha Pro Tech Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:APT)

Alpha Pro Tech, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing a line of disposable protective apparel, building supply products, and infection control products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Building Supply, Disposable Protective Apparel, and Infection Control.

