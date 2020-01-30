Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Sold by Wealth Architects LLC

Wealth Architects LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 7.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 544 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 45 shares during the quarter. Wealth Architects LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $727,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Comprehensive Portfolio Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Comprehensive Portfolio Management LLC now owns 503 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $673,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the period. Hollencrest Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 1,887 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,523,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 189 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the period. Scott & Selber Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 0.4% in the third quarter. Scott & Selber Inc. now owns 2,285 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,785,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the period. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 0.9% in the third quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 895 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,091,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.80% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:GOOG traded down $2.79 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $1,455.84. 1,333,073 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,564,087. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.75 and a current ratio of 3.78. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,398.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,272.80. Alphabet Inc has a 1 year low of $1,025.00 and a 1 year high of $1,503.21. The company has a market cap of $1,001.81 billion, a PE ratio of 31.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.01.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The information services provider reported $10.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $12.57 by ($2.45). Alphabet had a net margin of 21.04% and a return on equity of 18.34%. The business had revenue of $40.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $13.06 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc will post 49.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 54 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,276.45, for a total transaction of $68,928.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 388 shares in the company, valued at approximately $495,262.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 654 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,400.04, for a total transaction of $915,626.16. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,566,644.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,687,187 shares of company stock valued at $337,436,197 over the last 90 days. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently commented on GOOG. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,496.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 1st. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,527.47.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

