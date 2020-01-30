Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) is Hotaling Investment Management LLC’s 4th Largest Position

Hotaling Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,654 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises about 2.8% of Hotaling Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Hotaling Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $4,894,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GOOGL. CRA Financial Services LLC lifted its position in Alphabet by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 2,521 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,377,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Frisch Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 21.7% during the 4th quarter. Frisch Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,629 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $6,200,000 after buying an additional 826 shares in the last quarter. SOL Capital Management CO boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 27.5% during the 4th quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 399 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $534,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Randolph Co Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 44.1% during the 4th quarter. Randolph Co Inc now owns 7,899 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $10,580,000 after buying an additional 2,417 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Karani Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth about $480,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Alphabet stock traded down $12.08 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $1,444.62. The stock had a trading volume of 175,468 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,453,298. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1,398.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,273.00. The company has a market capitalization of $1,004.67 billion, a PE ratio of 31.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.01. Alphabet Inc has a 52-week low of $1,027.03 and a 52-week high of $1,500.58. The company has a current ratio of 3.78, a quick ratio of 3.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The information services provider reported $10.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $12.42 by ($2.30). The firm had revenue of $33.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.84 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 18.34% and a net margin of 21.04%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $13.06 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc will post 49.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on GOOGL shares. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,625.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, January 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $1,600.00 price target on the stock. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,500.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Bernstein Bank started coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, January 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $1,600.00 price target on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,480.25.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

Recommended Story: Profit Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.