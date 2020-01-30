Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) is Moody National Bank Trust Division’s 7th Largest Position

Moody National Bank Trust Division grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 0.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 24,166 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up approximately 0.9% of Moody National Bank Trust Division’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $32,367,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 129,857.5% during the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,622,543 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,958,000 after acquiring an additional 2,620,525 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Alphabet by 27.9% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,005,805 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,228,229,000 after buying an additional 219,447 shares during the last quarter. Windacre Partnership LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the 3rd quarter valued at $224,201,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in Alphabet by 59.6% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 261,002 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $318,720,000 after buying an additional 97,515 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Milestone Resources Group Ltd purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at $102,209,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.91% of the company’s stock.

GOOGL stock traded down $14.59 during trading on Thursday, reaching $1,442.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 49,391 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,453,298. Alphabet Inc has a 1 year low of $1,027.03 and a 1 year high of $1,500.58. The company has a quick ratio of 3.75, a current ratio of 3.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market capitalization of $1,004.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1,398.40 and its 200-day moving average is $1,273.00.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The information services provider reported $10.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $12.42 by ($2.30). Alphabet had a return on equity of 18.34% and a net margin of 21.04%. The business had revenue of $33.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $13.06 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc will post 49.03 earnings per share for the current year.

GOOGL has been the subject of a number of research reports. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,546.00 to $1,769.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Aegis boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,425.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet to $1,450.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $1,500.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,500.00 to $1,550.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alphabet has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,480.25.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

