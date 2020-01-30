Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Bought by Parthenon LLC

Parthenon LLC raised its position in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 7,680 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises approximately 2.1% of Parthenon LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Parthenon LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $10,287,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Roof Eidam & Maycock ADV bought a new stake in Alphabet during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet during the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet during the 3rd quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, Regal Wealth Group Inc. raised its stake in Alphabet by 55.2% during the 4th quarter. Regal Wealth Group Inc. now owns 45 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. 33.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of GOOGL stock traded down $19.69 on Thursday, reaching $1,437.01. 615,947 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,453,298. Alphabet Inc has a 12-month low of $1,027.03 and a 12-month high of $1,500.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.75 and a current ratio of 3.78. The company has a market capitalization of $1,004.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1,398.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,273.00.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The information services provider reported $10.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.42 by ($2.30). Alphabet had a net margin of 21.04% and a return on equity of 18.34%. The business had revenue of $33.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $13.06 EPS. Research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc will post 49.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $1,525.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $1,700.00 price target (up from $1,500.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Alphabet from $1,450.00 to $1,560.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Guggenheim lowered their price target on Alphabet from $1,525.00 to $1,460.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,480.25.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

