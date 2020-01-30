Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Earns Buy Rating from Mizuho

Mizuho restated their buy rating on shares of Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) in a research report released on Monday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have a $1,650.00 target price on the information services provider’s stock, up from their previous target price of $1,450.00.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Bernstein Bank started coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, January 10th. They set an outperform rating and a $1,600.00 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Alphabet from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. SunTrust Banks reiterated a buy rating and set a $1,400.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Monday, October 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Pivotal Research reiterated a buy rating and set a $1,650.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $1,480.25.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Shares of GOOGL traded down $15.14 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $1,441.56. The stock had a trading volume of 683,495 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,453,298. Alphabet has a fifty-two week low of $1,027.03 and a fifty-two week high of $1,500.58. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,398.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,273.00. The firm has a market cap of $1,004.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 3.78, a quick ratio of 3.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The information services provider reported $10.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $12.42 by ($2.30). The firm had revenue of $33.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.84 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 21.04% and a return on equity of 18.34%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $13.06 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Alphabet will post 49.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Roof Eidam & Maycock ADV acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 3rd quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, Regal Wealth Group Inc. boosted its stake in Alphabet by 55.2% during the 4th quarter. Regal Wealth Group Inc. now owns 45 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.91% of the company’s stock.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

Read More: What is the Dividend Aristocrat Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.