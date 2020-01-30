ALSTOM/ADR (OTCMKTS:ALSMY) Reaches New 1-Year High at $5.27

Shares of ALSTOM/ADR (OTCMKTS:ALSMY) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $5.27 and last traded at $5.25, with a volume of 82307 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $5.11.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ALSMY. ValuEngine cut shares of ALSTOM/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Kepler Capital Markets cut shares of ALSTOM/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of ALSTOM/ADR from an “equal” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $4.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Alstom SA develops and markets systems, equipment, and services for the transport sector in Europe, the Americas, Asia and Pacific, the Middle-East, and Africa. The company offers metros, tramways, tram-trains, suburban trains, regional trains, high-speed trains, and passengers and freight locomotives; and signaling products, such as rail control systems, security and control, trackside, and interlocking products.

