Alvopetro Energy (CVE:ALV) Trading Down 1.3%

Alvopetro Energy Ltd (CVE:ALV)’s share price fell 1.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.76 and last traded at C$0.76, 1,500 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 92% from the average session volume of 18,343 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.77.

The stock has a market cap of $74.38 million and a PE ratio of -12.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$0.75 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.73.

Alvopetro Energy (CVE:ALV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$0.13 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that Alvopetro Energy Ltd will post 0.05 EPS for the current year.

Alvopetro Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of hydrocarbons in the Recôncavo basins in onshore Brazil. The company holds interests in the Caburé and Gomo natural gas assets; two oil fields, including Bom Lugar and Mãe-da-lua; and seven other exploration assets comprising 65,151 gross acres in the Recôncavo basin onshore Brazil.

