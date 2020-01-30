Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) is Tsfg LLC’s 7th Largest Position

Tsfg LLC boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,207 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for 3.0% of Tsfg LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Tsfg LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $4,078,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Macroview Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 166.7% during the third quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 16 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 533.3% during the fourth quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 19 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the period. Phocas Financial Corp. bought a new stake in Amazon.com during the second quarter valued at about $45,000. Birch Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 30.8% during the fourth quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 34 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.39% of the company’s stock.

In other Amazon.com news, SVP Jeffrey M. Blackburn sold 3,573 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,752.23, for a total transaction of $6,260,717.79. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 50,659 shares in the company, valued at $88,766,219.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,865.34, for a total value of $373,068.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $18,653,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 9,892 shares of company stock valued at $17,337,645. 16.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Amazon.com stock traded up $12.68 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $1,870.68. 5,902,989 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,439,336. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1,844.05 and its 200-day moving average is $1,812.59. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,566.76 and a 12 month high of $2,035.80. The stock has a market cap of $927.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.85, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Several analysts have issued reports on AMZN shares. UBS Group boosted their price target on Amazon.com from $2,100.00 to $2,305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Amazon.com from $2,150.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. BidaskClub lowered Amazon.com from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Macquarie set a $2,200.00 price objective on Amazon.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and forty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,188.12.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

