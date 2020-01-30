Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Rating Reiterated by Wedbush

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Wedbush in a research report issued on Tuesday, 24/7 WallStreet reports. They presently have a $2,000.00 target price on the e-commerce giant’s stock. Wedbush’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 7.64% from the company’s current price.

AMZN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Monness Crespi & Hardt set a $2,300.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Amazon.com to $2,500.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $2,050.00 price objective for the company. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Amazon.com from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and forty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. Amazon.com presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,188.12.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $1,858.00 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market cap of $921.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.29, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.50. Amazon.com has a 52 week low of $1,566.76 and a 52 week high of $2,035.80. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1,844.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,812.59.

In other Amazon.com news, SVP Jeffrey M. Blackburn sold 3,573 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,752.23, for a total value of $6,260,717.79. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 50,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $88,766,219.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 3,475 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,745.57, for a total transaction of $6,065,855.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,455,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 9,892 shares of company stock valued at $17,337,645. Corporate insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Macroview Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 166.7% during the 3rd quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 16 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 533.3% during the 4th quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 19 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the period. Phocas Financial Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Birch Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 30.8% during the 4th quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 34 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the period. 56.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

