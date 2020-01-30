Amedisys Inc (NASDAQ:AMED) Shares Acquired by Pembroke Management LTD

Pembroke Management LTD increased its position in Amedisys Inc (NASDAQ:AMED) by 29.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 67,227 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,359 shares during the period. Pembroke Management LTD’s holdings in Amedisys were worth $11,222,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in Amedisys by 1,027.3% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 33,694 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $5,624,000 after purchasing an additional 30,705 shares in the last quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC acquired a new position in Amedisys in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,993,000. World Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in Amedisys in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $219,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Amedisys by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 83,695 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $13,970,000 after acquiring an additional 8,658 shares during the period. Finally, British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd acquired a new position in Amedisys in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,660,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Amedisys alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ AMED traded up $0.81 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $182.94. 9,305 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 172,156. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $170.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $146.14. The firm has a market cap of $5.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.61, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.48. Amedisys Inc has a twelve month low of $106.65 and a twelve month high of $184.78.

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The health services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $494.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $494.14 million. Amedisys had a return on equity of 26.53% and a net margin of 6.70%. The business’s revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.95 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Amedisys Inc will post 4.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AMED has been the subject of a number of research reports. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on Amedisys from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Raymond James set a $200.00 target price on Amedisys and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Robert W. Baird upgraded Amedisys from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $140.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Friday, November 1st. BidaskClub upgraded Amedisys from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Amedisys in a research note on Friday, December 6th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $170.00 target price for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $159.04.

In other news, CFO Scott G. Ginn sold 7,690 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.17, for a total transaction of $1,116,357.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Christopher Gerard sold 350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.15, for a total value of $50,802.50. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 24,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,617,428.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 19,257 shares of company stock valued at $2,887,010. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Amedisys Company Profile

Amedisys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home Health, Hospice, and Personal Care. The Home Health segment offers a range of services in the homes of individuals for the recovery of patients from surgery, chronic disability, or terminal illness, as well as prevents avoidable hospital readmissions through its skilled nurses, physical and speech therapists, occupational therapists, social workers, and aides for its patients to complete their important personal tasks.

Further Reading: Trading Ex-Dividend

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMED? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amedisys Inc (NASDAQ:AMED).

Receive News & Ratings for Amedisys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amedisys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.