American International Group Inc (NYSE:AIG) Short Interest Down 9.1% in January

American International Group Inc (NYSE:AIG) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,600,000 shares, a decline of 9.1% from the December 31st total of 17,170,000 shares. Approximately 1.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 3,840,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.1 days.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its stake in shares of American International Group by 49.7% in the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 93,861 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,228,000 after purchasing an additional 31,180 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its stake in shares of American International Group by 56.5% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 8,579 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $478,000 after purchasing an additional 3,096 shares during the period. Bank of Hawaii lifted its stake in shares of American International Group by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 12,593 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $701,000 after purchasing an additional 777 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of American International Group by 115.1% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,029,933 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $57,367,000 after purchasing an additional 551,048 shares during the period. Finally, Pennsylvania Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of American International Group by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Pennsylvania Trust Co now owns 14,445 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $741,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. 91.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AIG traded up $0.65 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $51.00. 159,583 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,694,531. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $51.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.74. American International Group has a 1-year low of $40.00 and a 1-year high of $58.66.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The insurance provider reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by ($0.43). The business had revenue of $11.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.03 billion. American International Group had a net margin of 3.56% and a return on equity of 4.17%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.34) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that American International Group will post 4.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on AIG shares. Evercore ISI began coverage on American International Group in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $54.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of American International Group in a report on Monday, December 9th. Barclays lifted their target price on American International Group from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Citigroup began coverage on American International Group in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded American International Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.45.

American International Group Company Profile

American International Group, Inc provides insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. The company's General Insurance segment offers general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products, as well as various risk-sharing and other customized structured programs; commercial, industrial, and energy-related property insurance; and aerospace, political risk, trade credit, portfolio solutions, surety, crop, and marine insurance.

