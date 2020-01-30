American Realty Investors, Inc. (NYSE:ARL) Short Interest Update

American Realty Investors, Inc. (NYSE:ARL) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,400 shares, a decrease of 13.9% from the December 31st total of 23,700 shares. Currently, 1.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 4,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.0 days.

ARL traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $15.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 169 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,320. American Realty Investors has a 52 week low of $10.53 and a 52 week high of $17.89. The company’s 50-day moving average is $15.68 and its 200-day moving average is $14.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 10.66 and a current ratio of 10.66. The firm has a market cap of $250.19 million, a PE ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.56.

American Realty Investors (NYSE:ARL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The financial services provider reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter. American Realty Investors had a net margin of 217.37% and a negative return on equity of 7.82%. The business had revenue of $11.94 million during the quarter.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in American Realty Investors stock. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of American Realty Investors, Inc. (NYSE:ARL) by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,242 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,116 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned approximately 0.10% of American Realty Investors worth $250,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 1.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded American Realty Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 18th.

American Realty Investors Company Profile

American Realty Investors, Inc acquires, develops, and owns residential and commercial real estate properties in the southwestern, southeastern, and mid-western United States. The company leases apartment units to residents; and leases office, industrial, and retail space to various for-profit businesses, as well as local, state, and federal agencies; and sells land and properties.

