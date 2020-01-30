American States Water Co (NYSE:AWR) Position Increased by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio raised its position in shares of American States Water Co (NYSE:AWR) by 9.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 39,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in American States Water were worth $3,413,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AWR. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new stake in American States Water during the third quarter valued at about $55,000. West Oak Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of American States Water in the 3rd quarter valued at about $67,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of American States Water by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 978 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new position in shares of American States Water in the 3rd quarter valued at about $90,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of American States Water by 333.3% in the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 1,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. 73.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, VP Bryan K. Switzer sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.13, for a total value of $34,052.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 9,584 shares in the company, valued at $815,885.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Lloyd E. Ross sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.24, for a total value of $45,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 37,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,431,080.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,700 shares of company stock worth $152,464 in the last quarter. 1.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded American States Water from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $91.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 3rd. ValuEngine downgraded American States Water from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

Shares of AWR traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $90.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 139,787 shares, compared to its average volume of 253,939. The firm has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.24, a P/E/G ratio of 5.21 and a beta of -0.15. American States Water Co has a 1-year low of $65.46 and a 1-year high of $96.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company has a 50 day moving average of $86.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $86.95.

American States Water (NYSE:AWR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $134.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $135.00 million. American States Water had a net margin of 17.26% and a return on equity of 13.23%. American States Water’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.62 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that American States Water Co will post 2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American States Water Company, through its subsidiaries, provides water and electric services to residential, industrial, and other customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Water, Electric, and Contracted Services. The company purchases, produces, distributes, and sells water, as well as distributes electricity.

