American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) Reaches New 1-Year High at $136.85

American Water Works Company Inc (NYSE:AWK) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $136.85 and last traded at $136.45, with a volume of 18705 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $136.04.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on AWK shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of American Water Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $126.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, December 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on American Water Works from $127.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of American Water Works in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Janney Montgomery Scott increased their price objective on American Water Works from $121.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on American Water Works from $117.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. American Water Works currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $132.00.

Get American Water Works alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The company has a market capitalization of $24.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.85, a PEG ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $125.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $122.13.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The utilities provider reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. American Water Works had a return on equity of 10.77% and a net margin of 17.85%. American Water Works’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.20 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that American Water Works Company Inc will post 3.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 6th. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.61%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of American Water Works by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,396,801 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,786,029,000 after purchasing an additional 827,507 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in American Water Works by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,374,832 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,164,635,000 after purchasing an additional 271,977 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in American Water Works by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 4,584,664 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $569,553,000 after purchasing an additional 196,138 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in American Water Works by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,468,749 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $182,463,000 after purchasing an additional 98,370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. increased its holdings in American Water Works by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 932,839 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $114,599,000 after purchasing an additional 5,748 shares in the last quarter. 83.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

American Water Works Company Profile (NYSE:AWK)

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States and Canada. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,600 communities in 16 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, such as food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

Read More: How is a buy-side analyst different from a sell-side analyst?

Receive News & Ratings for American Water Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Water Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.