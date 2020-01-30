Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $4.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.25 by ($0.05), Bloomberg Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $3.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.05 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 37.50% and a net margin of 15.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.80 earnings per share.

NYSE:AMP traded up $0.92 on Wednesday, reaching $166.04. 710,457 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 682,336. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $168.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $150.77. The firm has a market cap of $21.93 billion, a PE ratio of 11.70 and a beta of 1.86. Ameriprise Financial has a 12 month low of $117.09 and a 12 month high of $173.75.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.97 per share. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.34%. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.97%.

AMP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ameriprise Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $149.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. ValuEngine downgraded Ameriprise Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Ameriprise Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $175.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Ameriprise Financial from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $149.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Ameriprise Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $179.25.

In other news, insider Joseph Edward Sweeney sold 8,100 shares of Ameriprise Financial stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.50, for a total value of $1,356,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,294,557.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Karen Wilson Thissen sold 303 shares of Ameriprise Financial stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.67, for a total value of $48,077.01. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 14,599 shares in the company, valued at $2,316,423.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Ameriprise Financial Company Profile

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Annuities, Protection, and Corporate & Other.

