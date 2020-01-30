Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Shares Sold by Parsec Financial Management Inc.

Parsec Financial Management Inc. decreased its stake in Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 151,189 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,065 shares during the quarter. Amgen accounts for approximately 2.1% of Parsec Financial Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Parsec Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $36,447,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd increased its stake in shares of Amgen by 62.8% in the third quarter. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd now owns 19,700 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,812,000 after buying an additional 7,600 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in Amgen by 0.7% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 38,048 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $7,362,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the period. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. raised its stake in Amgen by 0.5% during the third quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 30,380 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,879,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. First Merchants Corp raised its stake in Amgen by 10.1% during the third quarter. First Merchants Corp now owns 24,777 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,795,000 after acquiring an additional 2,265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in Amgen by 0.6% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 199,207 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $36,710,000 after acquiring an additional 1,124 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.69% of the company’s stock.

Amgen stock traded down $2.51 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $224.64. The stock had a trading volume of 142,669 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,035,403. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $238.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $212.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $133.60 billion, a PE ratio of 17.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.11. Amgen, Inc. has a 12 month low of $166.30 and a 12 month high of $244.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The medical research company reported $3.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.53 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $5.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.63 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 80.26% and a net margin of 34.48%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.69 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Amgen, Inc. will post 14.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a $1.60 dividend. This is a boost from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.45. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $6.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.85%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.28%.

In other Amgen news, CFO David W. Meline sold 8,737 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.36, for a total transaction of $2,047,603.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director R Sanders Williams sold 425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.45, for a total value of $91,566.25. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,413 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,166,230.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 18,162 shares of company stock worth $4,214,030. 0.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AMGN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Amgen in a research note on Monday, October 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Leerink Swann raised their target price on Amgen from $189.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $198.00 target price on Amgen and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Amgen from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, SunTrust Banks initiated coverage on Amgen in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $256.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $240.11.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, and neuroscience. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Aranesp to treat anemia; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Sensipar/Mimpara products to treat sHPT in chronic kidney disease; and EPOGEN to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells.

