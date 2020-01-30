Amphenol Co. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.25 (NYSE:APH)

Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 30th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share by the electronics maker on Wednesday, April 8th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%.

Amphenol has a payout ratio of 25.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Amphenol to earn $4.33 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 23.1%.

Shares of NYSE APH opened at $103.42 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $107.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $98.72. The company has a market cap of $30.66 billion, a PE ratio of 27.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.03. Amphenol has a 52-week low of $83.78 and a 52-week high of $110.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.99.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The electronics maker reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2 billion. Amphenol had a net margin of 14.04% and a return on equity of 27.42%. The business’s revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.05 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Amphenol will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Amphenol news, Director Stanley L. Clark sold 4,860 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.95, for a total value of $500,337.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,271 shares in the company, valued at $2,601,649.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Martin Booker sold 90,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.03, for a total transaction of $9,362,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 90,000 shares in the company, valued at $9,362,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 118,860 shares of company stock worth $12,348,927. 2.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

APH has been the topic of several analyst reports. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of Amphenol in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Cross Research downgraded shares of Amphenol from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Amphenol from $104.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Amphenol in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Amphenol in a research report on Monday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $109.23.

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors worldwide. It operates through two segments, Interconnect Products and Assemblies, and Cable Products and Solutions. The Interconnect Products and Assemblies segment offers connector and connector systems, including fiber optic, harsh environment, high-speed, and radio frequency interconnect products, as well as antennas; power interconnect products, busbars, and distribution systems; and other connectors.

