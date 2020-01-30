Amyris (NASDAQ:AMRS) Downgraded to Strong Sell at BidaskClub

Amyris (NASDAQ:AMRS) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report issued on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Amyris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Amyris in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on Amyris in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of AMRS traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $2.46. 638,526 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,447,138. The company has a market capitalization of $283.80 million, a PE ratio of -0.79 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.61. Amyris has a one year low of $1.87 and a one year high of $6.06.

Amyris (NASDAQ:AMRS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $34.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.60 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Amyris will post -2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Patrick Y. Yang sold 10,671 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.10, for a total transaction of $33,080.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 43,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $134,933.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 30.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp lifted its position in Amyris by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 669,921 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,189,000 after acquiring an additional 35,126 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Amyris by 51.9% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 80,729 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $384,000 after buying an additional 27,581 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in Amyris in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Amyris by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 417,413 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,486,000 after buying an additional 13,691 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC grew its stake in Amyris by 76.8% in the 3rd quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 62,445 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $297,000 after buying an additional 27,122 shares in the last quarter. 28.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amyris Company Profile

Amyris, Inc, an integrated renewable products company, delivers alternatives to petroleum, plant, and animal-based products across a range of consumer and industry segments worldwide. It applies its bioscience solutions to convert plant sugars into hydrocarbon molecules, specialty ingredients, and consumer products.

