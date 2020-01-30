Analysts Anticipate AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO) to Post $0.07 Earnings Per Share

AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO) has been given a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the three analysts that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Brokerages have set a one year consensus price objective of $13.33 for the company and are anticipating that the company will post $0.07 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given AdaptHealth an industry rank of 110 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on AdaptHealth in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on AdaptHealth in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on AdaptHealth in a research report on Monday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Svb Leerink assumed coverage on AdaptHealth in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Finally, Leerink Swann assumed coverage on AdaptHealth in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ AHCO remained flat at $$13.00 during midday trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 26,519 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,649. The company has a market cap of $403.13 million, a P/E ratio of 100.01, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.18. AdaptHealth has a 52-week low of $7.82 and a 52-week high of $13.21. The company’s 50 day moving average is $11.35.

AdaptHealth Company Profile

AdaptHealth, LLC distributes home medical equipment. The Company offers mobility products, respiratory therapy, non- invasive ventilation, nutrition supplies, ocean home health products, sleep therapy supplies, bed lifts, seat lift chairs, and bath aids. AdaptHealth, LLC was founded in 2012 and is based in Phoenixville, Pennsylvania.

