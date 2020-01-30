Analysts Anticipate DISH Network Corp (NASDAQ:DISH) Will Announce Earnings of $0.62 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect DISH Network Corp (NASDAQ:DISH) to report earnings of $0.62 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for DISH Network’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.56 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.70. DISH Network reported earnings of $0.64 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.1%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that DISH Network will report full-year earnings of $2.52 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.46 to $2.60. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $2.07 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.39 to $2.52. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow DISH Network.

DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.07. DISH Network had a net margin of 10.47% and a return on equity of 14.55%. The firm had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on DISH shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of DISH Network from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of DISH Network in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of DISH Network from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Cfra raised shares of DISH Network from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of DISH Network from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.55.

NASDAQ DISH remained flat at $$36.75 during trading hours on Friday. 2,437,200 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,169,179. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.12 billion, a PE ratio of 14.41 and a beta of 1.33. DISH Network has a 12-month low of $28.24 and a 12-month high of $44.65. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

In other DISH Network news, EVP Jeffrey L. Mcschooler sold 1,787 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.34, for a total transaction of $63,152.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 52.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in DISH Network in the 2nd quarter valued at about $697,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in DISH Network in the 2nd quarter valued at about $440,000. Man Group plc grew its position in DISH Network by 48.5% in the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 277,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,678,000 after buying an additional 90,739 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in DISH Network by 71.4% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 290,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,171,000 after buying an additional 121,127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in DISH Network by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 369,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,208,000 after buying an additional 1,930 shares in the last quarter. 47.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DISH Network Company Profile

DISH Network Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides pay-TV services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Pay-TV and Wireless. It offers video services under the DISH TV brand; and programming packages that include programming through national broadcast networks, local broadcast networks, and national and regional cable networks, as well as regional and specialty sports channels, premium movie channels, and Latino and international programming packages.

