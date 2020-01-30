Analysts Anticipate Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $147.55 Million

Brokerages expect Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) to announce $147.55 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Manhattan Associates’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $147.90 million and the lowest is $147.15 million. Manhattan Associates posted sales of $144.37 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.2%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Manhattan Associates will report full year sales of $612.56 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $612.17 million to $612.90 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $650.37 million, with estimates ranging from $649.89 million to $651.12 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Manhattan Associates.

A number of research firms have recently commented on MANH. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Manhattan Associates in a research note on Friday, November 8th. ValuEngine cut Manhattan Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded Manhattan Associates from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Manhattan Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.00.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Manhattan Associates in the 4th quarter worth $39,851,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Manhattan Associates in the second quarter worth about $18,288,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Manhattan Associates by 101.4% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 385,867 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $31,128,000 after acquiring an additional 194,249 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Manhattan Associates by 2.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,325,561 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $438,551,000 after acquiring an additional 137,409 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in Manhattan Associates during the fourth quarter worth approximately $10,287,000.

NASDAQ MANH traded up $0.50 on Friday, hitting $87.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 520,105 shares, compared to its average volume of 316,676. The firm has a market cap of $5.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.64 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.90. Manhattan Associates has a 52-week low of $47.60 and a 52-week high of $89.53.

About Manhattan Associates

Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations for retailers, wholesalers, manufacturers, logistics providers, and other organizations. The company offers Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solutions that provide trading partner management, yard management, optimization, warehouse management, and transportation execution services; and Manhattan Active, a set of enterprise and store omni-channel solutions.

