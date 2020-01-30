Analysts Anticipate NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.73 Billion

Brokerages expect that NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR) will announce sales of $1.73 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for NCR’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.70 billion and the highest is $1.76 billion. NCR posted sales of $1.80 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.9%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, February 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NCR will report full-year sales of $6.77 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $6.73 billion to $6.79 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $6.82 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.79 billion to $6.87 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for NCR.

NCR (NYSE:NCR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The information technology services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.06. NCR had a net margin of 1.30% and a return on equity of 79.96%. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.58 EPS. NCR’s revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of NCR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of NCR in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. TheStreet downgraded shares of NCR from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Standpoint Research assumed coverage on shares of NCR in a report on Monday, December 23rd. They issued an “accumulate” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of NCR to $48.00 and gave the company a “top pick” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. NCR currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.63.

In other news, EVP James Bedore sold 2,707 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.45, for a total value of $87,842.15. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 48,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,580,315. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Adrian Button sold 8,238 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.29, for a total value of $274,243.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,654 shares in the company, valued at approximately $387,961.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NCR. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its holdings in NCR by 1,210.9% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 839 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 775 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its holdings in NCR by 4,072.7% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 918 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 896 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new position in NCR during the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new position in NCR during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in NCR during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.96% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NCR traded down $0.32 on Monday, reaching $33.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,210 shares, compared to its average volume of 528,640. NCR has a twelve month low of $25.93 and a twelve month high of $35.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.20, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.35. The stock has a market cap of $4.35 billion, a PE ratio of 93.53 and a beta of 1.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $34.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.18.

NCR Corporation provides software and services for the financial, retail, hospitality, telecommunications, and technology industries worldwide. The company's Software segment offers industry-based software platforms, applications, and application suites for the financial services, retail, hospitality, and small business industries; and cash management software, video banking software, fraud and loss prevention, check and document imaging, remote-deposit capture, and customer-facing mobile and digital banking applications for the financial services industry.

