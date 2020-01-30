Analysts Anticipate ServiceNow Inc (NYSE:NOW) Will Announce Earnings of $0.88 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect ServiceNow Inc (NYSE:NOW) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.88 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Eleven analysts have issued estimates for ServiceNow’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.83 to $0.94. ServiceNow posted earnings of $0.77 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, January 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ServiceNow will report full year earnings of $3.24 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.20 to $3.31. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $4.27 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.06 to $4.55. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for ServiceNow.

Get ServiceNow alerts:

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of ServiceNow to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Mizuho cut shares of ServiceNow from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $308.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $315.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $267.00 to $308.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Cfra raised shares of ServiceNow from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $303.82.

In other news, insider Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 152 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.93, for a total transaction of $38,141.36. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 36,706 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,210,636.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider David Schneider sold 2,446 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.31, for a total transaction of $604,920.26. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 42,362 shares in the company, valued at $10,476,546.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 87,050 shares of company stock worth $23,803,624 over the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NOW. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new position in ServiceNow in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new position in ServiceNow in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new position in ServiceNow in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in ServiceNow in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors grew its stake in ServiceNow by 243.9% in the 4th quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 141 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.43% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NOW traded down $1.12 on Wednesday, hitting $312.93. 2,535,440 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,723,529. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $293.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $271.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. ServiceNow has a 52 week low of $187.01 and a 52 week high of $318.84. The company has a market cap of $58.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,738.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.33.

About ServiceNow

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that define, structure, manage, and automate services for enterprises worldwide. The company offers information technology (IT) service management applications, as well as digital workflow products for customer service, human resources, security operations, integrated risk management, and other enterprise departments.

See Also: Outstanding Shares, Buying and Selling Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ServiceNow (NOW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ServiceNow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceNow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.