Analysts Anticipate Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) to Post $0.67 EPS

Wall Street analysts forecast that Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) will report earnings per share of $0.67 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Silicon Laboratories’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.70 and the lowest is $0.65. Silicon Laboratories reported earnings per share of $0.59 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 13.6%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, April 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Silicon Laboratories will report full-year earnings of $3.48 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.25 to $3.85. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Silicon Laboratories.

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.05). Silicon Laboratories had a return on equity of 9.33% and a net margin of 2.96%. The business had revenue of $219.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $222.01 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.91 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have weighed in on SLAB. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Silicon Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of Silicon Laboratories in a research report on Sunday, January 19th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $130.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Silicon Laboratories currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $121.25.

In related news, Director Navdeep S. Sooch sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $1,800,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 433,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,013,640. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Sandeep P. Kumar sold 5,177 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $621,240.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 44,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,382,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,377 shares of company stock valued at $2,553,372 over the last ninety days. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Silicon Laboratories by 0.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,124,421 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $426,465,000 after acquiring an additional 20,836 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 745,663 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $83,029,000 after buying an additional 87,338 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 566,022 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $63,026,000 after buying an additional 2,111 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 529,243 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $54,723,000 after buying an additional 36,157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 1,696.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 203,367 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $21,028,000 after buying an additional 192,049 shares in the last quarter. 94.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SLAB traded up $1.74 during trading on Friday, hitting $104.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 593,890 shares, compared to its average volume of 317,234. The company has a quick ratio of 6.24, a current ratio of 6.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Silicon Laboratories has a one year low of $75.01 and a one year high of $122.90. The firm has a market cap of $5.14 billion, a PE ratio of 190.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.50. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $116.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $110.64.

About Silicon Laboratories

Silicon Laboratories Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, designs, develops, and markets mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs) in the United States, China, and internationally. The company offers Internet of things products, including 8-bit mixed-signal, 32-bit wireless, and ultra-low-power 32-bit microcontrollers; wireless connectivity devices, such as multiprotocol wireless Gecko system-on-chip devices; real-time operating systems; sensor products comprising optical, relative humidity/temperature, and hall effect magnetic sensors.

