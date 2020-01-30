Analysts Expect Berkshire Hathaway Inc. (NYSE:BRK.B) Will Post Earnings of $2.53 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Berkshire Hathaway Inc. (NYSE:BRK.B) to report earnings of $2.53 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Berkshire Hathaway’s earnings. Berkshire Hathaway posted earnings of $2.32 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 9.1%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, February 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Berkshire Hathaway will report full-year earnings of $10.58 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.56 to $10.60. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $10.86 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.72 to $11.00. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Berkshire Hathaway.

Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE:BRK.B) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $3.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.78 by $0.43. Berkshire Hathaway had a net margin of 10.62% and a return on equity of 6.68%. The firm had revenue of $64.97 billion for the quarter.

BRK.B has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Berkshire Hathaway from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $218.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 14th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Berkshire Hathaway from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th.

NYSE BRK.B traded up $0.47 on Wednesday, hitting $224.50. 2,211,524 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,818,228. The business’s fifty day moving average is $226.71 and its 200 day moving average is $213.90. Berkshire Hathaway has a 52 week low of $195.40 and a 52 week high of $231.61. The company has a market capitalization of $554.68 billion, a PE ratio of 20.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.84.

About Berkshire Hathaway

Berkshire Hathaway Inc, through its subsidiaries engages in insurance, freight rail transportation, and utility businesses. It provides property and casualty insurance and reinsurance, as well as life, accident, and health reinsurance; and operates railroad systems in North America. The company also generates, transmits, and distributes electricity primarily from solar, wind, geothermal, and hydro sources; operates natural gas distribution and storage facilities, interstate pipelines, and compressor and meter stations; and holds interest in coal mining assets.

