Analysts Expect BEST Inc. (NYSE:BEST) to Post $0.04 Earnings Per Share

BEST Inc. (NYSE:BEST) has earned a consensus broker rating score of 2.00 (Buy) from the six analysts that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a strong sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a strong buy rating on the company. BEST’s rating score has improved by 9.1% from 90 days ago as a result of various analysts’ ratings changes.

Brokerages have set a 12-month consensus price objective of $7.08 for the company and are anticipating that the company will post $0.04 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given BEST an industry rank of 201 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on BEST shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on BEST in a report on Thursday, December 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.40 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine lowered BEST from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded BEST from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in BEST by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 433,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,411,000 after purchasing an additional 35,633 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in shares of BEST in the 4th quarter worth about $318,000. Modus Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BEST in the 4th quarter worth about $870,000. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its position in shares of BEST by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 558,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,107,000 after purchasing an additional 3,179 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BEST in the 3rd quarter worth about $5,842,000. 20.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BEST stock traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $5.66. The stock had a trading volume of 47,665 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,473,883. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.31. BEST has a 52-week low of $4.01 and a 52-week high of $6.86.

BEST (NYSE:BEST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $8.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.14 billion. BEST had a negative return on equity of 4.83% and a negative net margin of 0.86%. The business’s revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that BEST will post -0.07 EPS for the current year.

BEST Inc operates as a smart supply chain service provider in the People's Republic of China. Its proprietary technology platform enables its ecosystem participants to operate their businesses through various SaaS-based applications. The company applies its technologies to a range of applications, such as network and route optimization, swap bodies, sorting line automation, smart warehouses, and store management.

