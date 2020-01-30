Analysts Expect Bloomin’ Brands Inc (NASDAQ:BLMN) Will Post Earnings of $0.35 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Bloomin’ Brands Inc (NASDAQ:BLMN) will report $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Bloomin’ Brands’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.34 to $0.37. Bloomin’ Brands reported earnings of $0.30 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.7%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, February 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bloomin’ Brands will report full year earnings of $1.58 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.57 to $1.59. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.70 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.63 to $1.79. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Bloomin’ Brands.

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The restaurant operator reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10. Bloomin’ Brands had a net margin of 2.75% and a return on equity of 89.62%. The business had revenue of $967.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $967.04 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.08 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year.

BLMN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Bloomin’ Brands from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank downgraded shares of Bloomin’ Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bloomin’ Brands from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Bloomin’ Brands in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.27.

Shares of NASDAQ:BLMN traded down $0.39 during trading on Friday, reaching $20.38. 488,863 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 805,318. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.62, a current ratio of 0.27 and a quick ratio of 0.17. Bloomin’ Brands has a 12 month low of $15.12 and a 12 month high of $24.29. The company has a 50 day moving average of $21.86 and a 200-day moving average of $19.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.33.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 91.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,314,548 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $270,689,000 after acquiring an additional 6,842,170 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,037,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,715,593 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $240,452,000 after acquiring an additional 587,697 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 62.0% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,114,835 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $21,101,000 after acquiring an additional 426,687 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 973.3% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 467,980 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $8,859,000 after acquiring an additional 424,380 shares during the period.

Bloomin’ Brands Company Profile

Bloomin' Brands, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casual, upscale casual, and fine dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, U.S. and International. Its restaurant portfolio has four concepts, including Outback Steakhouse, a casual steakhouse restaurant; Carrabba's Italian Grill, a casual Italian restaurant; Bonefish Grill, an upscale casual seafood restaurant; and Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar, a contemporary steakhouse.

