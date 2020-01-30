Analysts Expect Venator Materials PLC (NYSE:VNTR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $432.20 Million

Equities analysts expect that Venator Materials PLC (NYSE:VNTR) will post $432.20 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Venator Materials’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $402.42 million and the highest is $452.17 million. Venator Materials reported sales of $484.00 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 10.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Friday, February 21st.

On average, analysts expect that Venator Materials will report full-year sales of $2.11 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.07 billion to $2.14 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $2.20 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.16 billion to $2.26 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Venator Materials.

Get Venator Materials alerts:

Venator Materials (NYSE:VNTR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.05. Venator Materials had a negative net margin of 3.26% and a positive return on equity of 6.36%. The firm had revenue of $526.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $511.49 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.32 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on VNTR shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Venator Materials from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Venator Materials from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. BMO Capital Markets set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Venator Materials in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. UBS Group cut shares of Venator Materials from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $3.75 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Venator Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $4.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Venator Materials presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.68.

Shares of Venator Materials stock opened at $2.97 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.16. The stock has a market cap of $325.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 2.87. Venator Materials has a twelve month low of $1.85 and a twelve month high of $7.24.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Venator Materials by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,827,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,534,000 after purchasing an additional 182,228 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Venator Materials by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,027,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,434,000 after purchasing an additional 38,890 shares in the last quarter. Luminus Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Venator Materials by 290.8% in the 2nd quarter. Luminus Management LLC now owns 973,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,147,000 after purchasing an additional 724,054 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Venator Materials by 16.9% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 604,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,196,000 after purchasing an additional 87,247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Venator Materials by 111.5% in the 2nd quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 532,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,815,000 after purchasing an additional 280,570 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.26% of the company’s stock.

Venator Materials Company Profile

Venator Materials PLC manufactures and markets chemical products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Titanium Dioxide and Performance Additives. The Titanium Dioxide segment offers titanium dioxide (TiO2), such as rutile, anatase, and nano TiO2 products for use in coatings, plastics, paper, printing inks, fibers, and food and personal care products.

Further Reading: Diversification

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Venator Materials (VNTR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Venator Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Venator Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.