Analysts Expect XP Inc. (NYSE:XP) to Post $0.27 EPS

Shares of XP Inc. (NYSE:XP) have received a consensus broker rating score of 2.00 (Buy) from the two brokers that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company.

Brokers have set a 12-month consensus price objective of $43.50 for the company and are predicting that the company will post $0.27 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given XP an industry rank of 189 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of XP in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of XP in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of XP in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of XP in a research report on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a price target on the stock. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of XP in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of XP during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,066,000. SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda acquired a new position in shares of XP during the fourth quarter worth approximately $21,427,000. Finally, JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. acquired a new position in shares of XP during the fourth quarter worth approximately $22,839,000.

NYSE:XP traded up $1.29 on Wednesday, reaching $40.33. The stock had a trading volume of 814,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,304,995. XP has a 1-year low of $32.10 and a 1-year high of $43.52.

About XP

XP Inc operates technology-driven financial services platform that provides financial products and services in Brazil. It provides broker-dealer services for high-net worth customers and institutional clients; product structuring and capital markets services for corporate clients and issuers of fixed income products; advisory services for mass-affluent and institutional clients; and wealth management services for high-net-worth clients.

