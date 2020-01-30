Analysts Offer Predictions for Metalla Royalty & Streaming Ltd’s FY2022 Earnings (CVE:MTA)

Metalla Royalty & Streaming Ltd (CVE:MTA) – Equities researchers at Cormark issued their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Metalla Royalty & Streaming in a research note issued to investors on Monday, January 27th. Cormark analyst N. Dion anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.15) for the year. Cormark also issued estimates for Metalla Royalty & Streaming’s FY2023 earnings at ($0.10) EPS.

MTA traded up C$0.17 on Tuesday, hitting C$7.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 129,027 shares, compared to its average volume of 112,986. Metalla Royalty & Streaming has a 12 month low of C$3.68 and a 12 month high of C$8.61. The company has a quick ratio of 11.65, a current ratio of 11.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.22.

Metalla Royalty & Streaming (CVE:MTA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.01). The business had revenue of C$2.14 million during the quarter.

Metalla Royalty & Streaming Company Profile

Metalla Royalty & Streaming Ltd., a precious metals royalty and streaming company, engages in the acquisition and management of precious metal royalties, streams, and related production-based interests in Canada and Australia. The company was formerly known as Excalibur Resources Ltd. and changed its name to Metalla Royalty & Streaming Ltd.

