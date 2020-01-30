Analysts Set Expectations for First Financial Northwest, Inc.’s Q1 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:FFNW)

First Financial Northwest, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFNW) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler issued their Q1 2020 earnings estimates for First Financial Northwest in a report issued on Monday, January 27th. Piper Sandler analyst A. Deer forecasts that the bank will post earnings of $0.21 per share for the quarter. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for First Financial Northwest’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.23 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.29 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.26 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.27 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.28 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.32 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of First Financial Northwest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Shares of NASDAQ FFNW traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $14.89. 2,417 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,781. First Financial Northwest has a 52 week low of $13.20 and a 52 week high of $17.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $158.04 million, a PE ratio of 14.45 and a beta of 0.21. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $14.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.48.

First Financial Northwest (NASDAQ:FFNW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.03. First Financial Northwest had a net margin of 16.26% and a return on equity of 6.75%. The company had revenue of $11.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.80 million.

In other First Financial Northwest news, CEO Joseph W. Kiley III sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.07, for a total value of $45,210.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 24,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $367,180.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 6.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of First Financial Northwest by 4.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 907,160 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,836,000 after acquiring an additional 39,495 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of First Financial Northwest by 3.1% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 100,960 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,428,000 after acquiring an additional 2,992 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of First Financial Northwest by 2,387.8% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 19,902 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $294,000 after acquiring an additional 19,102 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of First Financial Northwest by 13.7% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 16,234 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 1,957 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of First Financial Northwest by 11.3% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 12,302 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $182,000 after acquiring an additional 1,252 shares during the period. 44.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Financial Northwest Company Profile

First Financial Northwest, Inc operates as the holding company for First Financial Northwest Bank that provides commercial banking services in Washington. The company offers a range of deposit products, including noninterest bearing accounts, interest-bearing demand accounts, money market deposit accounts, statement savings accounts, and certificates of deposit.

