Analysts Set Fate Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:FATE) Price Target at $25.56

Fate Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:FATE) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the nineteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $25.56.

A number of analysts have weighed in on FATE shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fate Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, December 9th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Fate Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of Fate Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Shares of Fate Therapeutics stock traded up $0.45 during trading on Friday, hitting $26.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 537,514 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,033,190. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 7.53 and a current ratio of 7.53. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.09. The company has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a PE ratio of -19.87 and a beta of 1.96. Fate Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $12.59 and a 52 week high of $26.23.

Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $2.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 million. Fate Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 900.24% and a negative return on equity of 48.94%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 136.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.31) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Fate Therapeutics will post -1.46 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Bahram Valamehr sold 5,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.69, for a total transaction of $117,933.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 91,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,898,473.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO J Scott Wolchko sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.17, for a total transaction of $504,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 378,969 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,643,804.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 23.19% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fate Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 43,680.0% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,378 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 4,368 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 72.9% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 4,948 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 2,086 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of Fate Therapeutics in the third quarter worth approximately $121,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fate Therapeutics in the second quarter worth approximately $270,000. 97.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Fate Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to the development of programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorder. The firm programme cellular therapeutics for the treatment of life threatening diseases, hematologic malignancies, genetic disorders and diseases resulting from the dysregulation of the immune system.

