Analysts Set Fiverr International Ltd. (NYSE:FVRR) Target Price at $28.00

Fiverr International Ltd. (NYSE:FVRR) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the ten brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $28.00.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on FVRR shares. Bank of America raised shares of Fiverr International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fiverr International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Fiverr International from $29.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Fiverr International in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Fiverr International stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Fiverr International Ltd. (NYSE:FVRR) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 22,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $668,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. owned approximately 0.07% of Fiverr International at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Fiverr International stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $25.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 125,546 shares, compared to its average volume of 224,450. Fiverr International has a one year low of $17.11 and a one year high of $44.25. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.69. The company has a quick ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.25. Fiverr International had a negative net margin of 32.55% and a negative return on equity of 26.60%. The firm had revenue of $27.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.12 million. Fiverr International’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Fiverr International will post -1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fiverr International Company Profile

Fiverr International Ltd. operates an online marketplace worldwide. Its platform enables sellers to sell their services and buyers to buy them. The company's platform includes approximately 200 categories in 8 verticals, including graphic and design, digital marketing, writing and translation, video and animation, music and audio, programming and technology, business, and lifestyle.

