Analysts Set Iamgold Corp (NYSE:IAG) Price Target at $3.83

Shares of Iamgold Corp (NYSE:IAG) (TSE:IMG) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and nine have issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $4.00.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Iamgold from $3.75 to $3.25 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Iamgold in a report on Friday, November 8th. ValuEngine upgraded Iamgold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Iamgold from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd.

Shares of IAG traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $3.00. The company had a trading volume of 6,839,426 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,052,317. The firm has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.00, a P/E/G ratio of 4.73 and a beta of -0.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.53. The company has a quick ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 4.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Iamgold has a 52-week low of $2.28 and a 52-week high of $4.16.

Iamgold (NYSE:IAG) (TSE:IMG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The mining company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $274.40 million during the quarter. Iamgold had a negative return on equity of 1.33% and a negative net margin of 8.94%.

In related news, insider Harmer Peter sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.91, for a total transaction of $790,700.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IAG. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. boosted its position in Iamgold by 26.0% during the 3rd quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 48,522,050 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $165,460,000 after acquiring an additional 10,020,206 shares in the last quarter. Polunin Capital Partners Ltd bought a new stake in Iamgold during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $6,938,000. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in Iamgold by 78.9% during the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 3,795,111 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $15,610,000 after acquiring an additional 1,674,109 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Iamgold by 125.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,645,807 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $5,564,000 after acquiring an additional 914,882 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Iamgold by 46.0% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,989,092 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $6,902,000 after acquiring an additional 626,792 shares in the last quarter. 58.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Iamgold

IAMGOLD Corporation explores for, develops, and operates gold mining properties in North and South America, and West Africa. The company owns interests in the Rosebel mine located in Suriname, South America; the Essakane mine in Burkina Faso, West Africa; the Westwood mine in Quebec, Canada; and the Sadiola mine located in Mali, West Africa.

