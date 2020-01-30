Aon PLC (NYSE:AON) Short Interest Update

Aon PLC (NYSE:AON) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,420,000 shares, a decline of 15.5% from the December 31st total of 1,680,000 shares. Approximately 0.6% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 811,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.7 days.

In other news, Director J Michael Losh sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.60, for a total transaction of $968,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 19,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,749,257.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Anthony R. Goland sold 1,703 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.79, for a total value of $331,727.37. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,589 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,036,581.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AON during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in AON during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in AON during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. S.A. Mason LLC purchased a new position in AON during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in AON during the third quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors own 85.57% of the company’s stock.

AON has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. William Blair raised AON from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Raymond James downgraded shares of AON from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of AON in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $245.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of AON in a research note on Monday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $205.86.

Shares of AON stock traded up $0.02 on Wednesday, reaching $216.58. 839,823 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 681,259. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $209.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $197.90. The company has a market capitalization of $49.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.05, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.85. AON has a twelve month low of $152.45 and a twelve month high of $218.44.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd will be paid a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 31st. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. AON’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.57%.

About AON

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advisory and solutions based on risk, retirement, and health to clients. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, cyber, and global risk consulting solutions, as well as acts as a captive insurance provider; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

